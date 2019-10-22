Dollywood announces new Flower and Food Festival for 2020 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – In celebration of 35 years, Dollywood is announcing they’ll host a five-week Flower and Food Festival, bringing vibrant spring fun to the Smokies.

The festival will take place from May 8 through June 14 of 2020. The park will be filled with creative and aromatic flower displays.

This is the first new festival experience at Dollywood since 2006. The park says there will be nearly half-a-million plants and flowers put up throughout the park.

Dollywood will also offer a new season pass for its 2020 season.

The Pre-K Imagination Season Pass will include free, unlimited admission for children born in 2015 and 2016.