Dollywood announces hiring events scheduled for 2021

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood has scheduled multiple hiring events for its properties as they gear up for the 2021 season.

According to a release, hiring events are slated for:

Saturday, Jan. 30 at Jefferson County High School (115 W. Dumplin Valley Road, Dandrige)

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Seymour Heights Christian Church (122 Boyd’s Creek Hwy., Seymour)

Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Ridge Outdoor Resort (1250 Middle creed Road, Sevierville)

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Arrowhead Church in Morristown (4101 Maple Valley Road, Morristown)

Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Sevierville Convention Center (202 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville)

The January 30hiring event will take place from 1 until 6 p.m. All others will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“All events will adhere to Dollywood’s current safety protocol, including temperature checks and appropriate social distancing measures. Attendees also will be required to wear masks,” the release said. “Positions are available for the entire length of the 2021 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or for those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.”

Those interested in applying can find job descriptions and basic requirements for each position here.

According to the release, “Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants.”