KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to rock out with Dolly at a theater near you. International icon Dolly Parton is bringing her upcoming album “Rockstar” to theaters for fans and tickets are already on sale.

Parton shared the news on Wednesday, saying via her social media accounts that the launch of her “Rockstar” album, to be released in its music format on Nov. 17, will be celebrated with a first-listen fan event in movie theaters and cinemas worldwide on Nov. 15.

“You will hear full songs from the new album for the first time ever and see footage you’ve never seen before,” Parton stated in her post.

Tickets can be purchased at http://dollyrockstarevent.com and a portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Music Will and its global partner organizations.

Select encores of the fan event in theaters will happen on Nov. 16.

Thirty tracks featuring dozens of rock ‘n’ roll music legends comprise the upcoming album by Parton, whose East Tennessee musical roots grew into a flourishing country career over the last six decades.

“Rockstar” is set for its global release on Friday, Nov. 17.