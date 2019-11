PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As it gets colder, it’s turning into the perfect time to curl up on the couch and start binge-watching shows, and Dolly Parton herself is giving you a new show to watch.

Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” is streaming on Netflix as of Friday.

The 8-part music anthology focuses on some of Dolly’s hit songs.

Each episode is based on a different song, like “Jolene” and “Two Doors Down.”

Dolly will also appear in the show herself.