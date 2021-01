Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(WJHL) — Dolly Parton took it to Facebook on Friday to warn fans of multiple social media accounts claiming to be her.

Team Dolly reminded the public that Dolly Parton only has one Facebook, which is verified with a blue checkmark by her name.

Dolly would never request personal information nor money, the post said, and Team Dolly asked that any fraudulent accounts be reported.