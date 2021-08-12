Dolly Parton to release a novel with James Patterson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has always been a storyteller through her music, now she is taking that talent to the page. She and James Patterson have teamed up to create a novel together.

On Twitter, Patterson described the book, Run, Rose Run, as a “thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!” Also on Twitter, Parton shared her excitement for the novel and her plan to release an album to go along with the book “based on its characters and situations.”

I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @DollyParton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!



The book is scheduled to be published on March 7, 2022, and it is available for pre-order now.

This is not the first venture Parton has taken on within the literary world. She has also worked to inspire a love of reading in many through her Imagination Library.