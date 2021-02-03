Dolly Parton to launch new ‘Scent from Above’ fragrance during Sunday’s big game

A screenshot of the website for Dolly Parton’s new fragrance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pink website page shows a pink crystal bottle topped with a crystal butterfly. It could only mean one thing: Dolly Parton is launching a new fragrance.

“Scent from Above” is a new fragrance to, “transport us to a place where everything is possible,” according to the ad.

Parton will launch the perfume in a commercial during the Super Bowl.

Parton and Edge Beauty, Inc. announced a long-term license agreement last December for the creation, development and distribution of a signature fragrance for the iconic entertainment superstar.

The fragrances will be inspired by Dolly’s own signature scent, with the first collection launching this spring.

“Fragrance has always played a major role in my life – I wear my own combination of scents every day,” said Dolly Parton. “I am so excited to share this dream with my fans. Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

Edge Beauty, Inc. is known for launching innovative brands to the market that showscase its belief in sustainability, giving back to charity, inclusivity and diversity. The company’s other clients include Cher, Scent-Organix and The PHLUID Project.