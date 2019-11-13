1  of  31
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools Tazewell County, VA Schools TCAT Elizabethton The Learning Center - Castlewood TOP Academy Kingsport Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Walters State Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Dolly Parton to guest-host 2019 CMA Awards; longtime business partner explains how she’s remained busy

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Country music’s biggest night” is happening Wednesday, the 53rd annual CMA awards, with this year honoring country music greats.

One of those greats is East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton, who is a special guest host along with other guest host Reba McEntire and host Carrie Underwood.

If it seems like Dolly Parton is busier than ever, you might be right.

Between producing, acting, singing, appearances at Dollywood, charity work and prepping for the CMAs, even Dolly herself has been questioning this surge in interest.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Kristin Farley sat down with Dolly’s longtime business partner Ted Miller, who can be seen in WATE archive footage during the early days of Dollywood 30 years ago. Miller has worked alongside Dolly ever since.

Miller says Dolly has made every concerted effort to stay out of controversy and to stay relevant.

“She said she wishes she could understand she is more popular than she’s ever been in her life,” Miller told Farley. “A lot of music stars think of having a career that goes ’til 40 -maybe, then spend rest of their time….(on the backside). It just isn’t true with her. I think at every age, her heart and her mind creates things of that time.”

Live coverage ahead of the big awards show at The Bridgestone Arena will begin Wednesday. The CMA Awards begin at 87c.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss