Dolly Parton statue bill passes unanimously out of Tennessee House committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dolly Parton could soon have a permanent place atop of Tennessee’s Capitol Hill if a bill to erect a statue of her becomes law.

She is being called the perfect example of what it means to be a Tennessean.

“Dolly Parton is a kind, decent, caring, compassionate person,” said Rep. John Mark Windle.

Born in east Tennessee, Parton is a staple in the Volunteer State.

She’s given books to any child who wants one, responded to the East Tennessee fires, and funded the Moderna vaccine development.

“Her impact has been much greater than a politician or a state woman or statesman,” Windle, the lone Democratic chairman of a House committee said. “We ought to honor her while we still have her.”

Now some Tennessee lawmakers want to erect a statue in her honor, and there has been global response.

“The response from this bill has been overwhelming from all over the world, it has shocked me,” said Windle.

On Tuesday, the bill passed the House Naming and Designating committee with unanimous support. The vote marked a rare bipartisan moment.

“Across the state of Tennessee and across the United States and other parts she’s been well known,” Rep. Paul Sherrell said, “We just appreciate the great things she has done in the state of Tennessee.”

If the measure gets final approval, it would be privately built and funded. The bill now heads to the State and Local Government committee to be considered there.