(WJHL)- Have you ever wished Dolly Parton could show up at your birthday or sing you ‘Happy Birthday’ to you?

Parton has made that dream come true on a digital platform.

The country music icon tweeted Tuesday that she has partnered with American Greetings to “create ‘Birthday Time’ SmashUp ecards!”

Check out how you can send a birthday message from Dolly herself by clicking HERE.