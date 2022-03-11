PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — In an interview with News Channel 11’s Josh Smith, Dolly Parton hinted at an upcoming project.

In just the past year, items bearing Parton’s name, including ice cream and a line of baking mixes, have turned out to be quite popular.

Now, Parton may be turning her sights to frozen foods.

“I’m going to even be doing more foods — frozen foods and packaging and all sorts of things like that,” Parton said.

Parton said she doesn’t just put her name on any product.

“I don’t sign any deals that I don’t believe in the product,” she said. “I’ve been using that cake mix for years, the Duncan Hines cake mix and frosting.”