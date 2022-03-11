PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following its 67-day winter season hiatus, Dollywood will launch its 2022 season for pass holders beginning on March 11, with the park opening to the general public on March 12.

Tennessee’s beloved Dolly Parton is set to make an appearance at the theme park at 10:30 a.m. Friday to kick off its 37th season — marking her first public appearance in the park since 2019. During a previous interview, Dollywood’s vice president of marketing told News Channel 11 that Parton will spend more time in the park throughout the new season.

The 2022 season will also see that all COVID-19 protocols be lifted after two years of limited capacity and other restrictive measures. Click here to see all the changes the park will see throughout the new season.

News Channel 11 will have team coverage all day Friday as the kick-start to Dollywood’s 37th season continues.

Stay tuned for News Channel 11’s livestream of Parton’s appearance at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and WJHL.com. Friday at 5 p.m., join News Channel 11’s Josh Smith on-air and on WJHL.com as he speaks one-on-one with Dollywood’s dreamer-in-chief as she details what fans can expect from the upcoming season.