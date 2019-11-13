Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio to launch November 18 on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJHL) – SiriusXM and Netflix announced Wednesday the launch of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio, a limited-run music channel on SiriusXM.

According to a release from SiriusXM, the channel will showcase Dolly’s music from her long career.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio is scheduled to launch on November 18 at noon Eastern Time.

The channel will launch alongside the Netflix series, which will debut on November 22.

