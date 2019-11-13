Live Now
LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process
Closings & Delays
Mayland Community College

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio to launch November 18 on SiriusXM

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WJHL) – SiriusXM and Netflix announced Wednesday the launch of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio, a limited-run music channel on SiriusXM.

According to a release from SiriusXM, the channel will showcase Dolly’s music from her long career.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio is scheduled to launch on November 18 at noon Eastern Time.

The channel will launch alongside the Netflix series, which will debut on November 22.

To learn more about the channel and how to listen to it, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss