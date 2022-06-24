PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton visited the future site of a new resort under construction near Dollywood and gave an update on the project.

The HeartSong Lodge and Resort will be built next door to the current DreamMore Resort and will feature just over 300 rooms.

The new resort will also have 26,000 square feet of convention space and half of the suites will have outdoor balconies so people can view the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

“HeartSong is really about the Smokies and how I love the Smokies, how the Smokies always kind of bring me home, actually,” Parton said. “This is more of a lounge-type hotel, different than the DreamMore, which we know is beautiful.”

See the one-on-one interview with Dolly Parton and Josh Smith below.

HeartSong is set to open in the fall of 2023.