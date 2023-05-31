NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Superstar and Tennessee icon Dolly Parton was awarded three new Guinness World Records during a Wednesday ceremony in Nashville.

According to the record organization’s website, all of Parton’s honors revolved around her musical work:

Longest span of No.1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart (female)

Most studio albums released by a female country singer

Most Top 10 entries on the US Top Country Albums chart (female)

Parton has released 65 studio albums over her decades-long career, and her work spent over 43 years with a No.1 hit on the US Top County Albums chart. When ranked with male performers, she came in behind Johnny Cash with over 50 years at the top of the charts and Merle Haggard with over 43 years.

Dolly is not new to the world record game — Guinness has awarded her with seven different world records before the most recent trio.