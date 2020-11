SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dolly Parton will be performing songs from her new Christmas album along with other musical artists on December 4.

I’m so excited to announce my #PandoraLIVE Holiday Special on December 4! @carlypearce, @tashacobbs and @bretteldredge are joining me to sing some seasonal favorites, including songs from ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas' ❤️ RSVP now with @pandoramusic: https://t.co/00CrWBaSmT pic.twitter.com/LRisiuaiLH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 20, 2020

The special will feature guests Carly Pearce, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Brett Eldredge.

To RSVP for the special, click here. Registration is free

The special begins at 9 p.m.