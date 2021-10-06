Dolly Parton and her businesses raise $700k for flood relief

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is more help coming to those impacted by deadly catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County.

Residents and businesses have a long road ahead to clean up and rebuild, even after more than a month has past.

Dolly Parton, her Smoky Mountain businesses and the Dollywood Foundation has raised $700,000 to support those victims.

The money will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

The donation has a personal touch for Parton because Humphreys is home to her friend and country music legend Loretta Lynn. It was also a decision made to return the act of kindness.

“I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” Parton said in a news release.

“Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016, that I just knew we had to do something to help them,” she said. “They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time.”

A historic amount of rain fell in the area Aug. 21. Twenty people were killed in the flooding, including the foreman of Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills.

Those interested in helping flooding victims can donate directly to United Way of Humphreys County by clicking on this link.