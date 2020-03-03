Dolly Parton among many sending prayers to those impacted by deadly tornadoes in Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Many people in Tennessee and all over the nation took to social media Tuesday morning to offer condolences and prayers to those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that hit middle Tennessee overnight.

Dolly Parton posted a video message on her Twitter, saying in part, “We are all with you.”

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee got an up-close look at some of the damage and posted the following photo from Nashville.

Surreal damage in a Nashville neighborhood.



If your family needs a safe place to go after last night's storms, the @RedCrossTN is on hand to help: https://t.co/4MW2vZnVOx. pic.twitter.com/YzNUTgUW8U — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 3, 2020

President Donald Trump announced he would be traveling to Tennessee on Friday in the wake of the devastation.

President @realDonaldTrump just announced that he will travel to Tennessee on Friday.



"Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost." pic.twitter.com/JYt651bGRO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 3, 2020

ETSU also announced Tuesday they’ve activated a response page on their website where people can find out how to support those impacted.

The #ETSU Response website has been activated to provide information on how to support those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee and Nashville overnight. https://t.co/PAOjhqw5Wn pic.twitter.com/YIWboHrGoX — ETSU (@etsu) March 3, 2020

You can see more social media posts about the tornado below.

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

Our thoughts are with all of those within our community affected by this morning’s tornado. Nashvillians are strong and resilient, and we will get through this together. We are here for you, Music City. ❤️ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 3, 2020

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

.@SenAlexander and I are praying for all those impacted by the tornado that hit our state. We continue to speak with our local mayors, @GovBillLee, our federal partners and our congressional delegation. #IBelieveInNashville pic.twitter.com/0stbnq72X5 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville and everyone affected by the tornado last night. The McBrides are all ok. Looking to see what we can do to help. #prayfornashville — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) March 3, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to those affected by the devastating tornado in Nashville. If there’s a city that will conquer adversity, it is the city of music. Yesterday, today, and every day forward, #ibelieveinnashville ♥️ xoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) March 3, 2020

There aren’t any perfect words to say on days like this. Our hearts are broken for all the people affected by the storms, and we praying for quick healing. 💛💙 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

Sending love to everyone in Nashville today. ❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2020

The iconic “I Believe In Nashville” murals started popping up after the big flood ten years ago. It’s stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last nights tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again! pic.twitter.com/WlDutCaHhw — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2020

Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! pic.twitter.com/nPbGPbfNqy — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 3, 2020

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

Our hearts are heavy for our Nashville community this morning. We were fortunate not to sustain any damage at the Opry House, but many of our neighbors, friends and fans are coping with unimaginable loss. Our Opry family is thinking of everyone affected by this devastation. pic.twitter.com/uc97lwiyHn — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 3, 2020