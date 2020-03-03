Dolly Parton among many sending prayers to those impacted by deadly tornadoes in Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Many people in Tennessee and all over the nation took to social media Tuesday morning to offer condolences and prayers to those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that hit middle Tennessee overnight.
Dolly Parton posted a video message on her Twitter, saying in part, “We are all with you.”
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee got an up-close look at some of the damage and posted the following photo from Nashville.
President Donald Trump announced he would be traveling to Tennessee on Friday in the wake of the devastation.
ETSU also announced Tuesday they’ve activated a response page on their website where people can find out how to support those impacted.
You can see more social media posts about the tornado below.