PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s sweetheart Dolly Parton on Friday is set to make her first appearance at her newest resort nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains.

HeartSong Resort and Spa marks Dollywood’s second resort option, following the opening of the neighboring DreamMore Resort and Spa in 2015.

The American Chestnut Foundation — a group “near and dear” to Parton’s late uncle’s heart — will make a special presentation at the event, according to a news release.

Parton will reveal what guests can expect from the five-story, 302-room HeartSong Resort, which is slated to open in 2023.

The full briefing will be available to watch at the top of this story at 11 a.m. ET.