Dollar General selling CBD products at Tennessee, Kentucky stores

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollar General announced on Tuesday the availability of CBD products at stores in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The company says about 20 products are available at 1,100 stores.

Products include topical cosmetics such as creams, ointments, bath salts, and face masks. The company says it doesn’t have plans to sell edible CBD merchandise at this time.

Dollar General intends to expand CBD products to stores in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Vermont by spring 2020.