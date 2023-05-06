KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What started out as a typical day for Cocke County firefighters ended with a family dog being saved from a structure fire because of a college student’s concern, according to a post by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

The Facebook page run by Cocke County EMA Director Joseph Esway shared the rescue that happened Thursday afternoon as he was spending the day with his daughter, who is a junior at ETSU and just finished her exams.

Esway said when three departments responded to a structure fire and a neighbor reported no one was home, his daughter urged him to tell the firefighters to check for any animals. After searching for a few minutes, Esway said he heard over the radio that the family dog was being carried out and given oxygen.

(Cocke County EMA)

(Cocke County EMA)

Esway said a lieutenant found the dog burned and unconscious, passed it to another firefighter, and continued leading a team to fight the structure fire.

“All life is precious and in this family, no one fights alone. Well done boys!” The post read.

According to the post, the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and has since been able to walk on its own.