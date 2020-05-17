Dog missing for six years reunited with owner thanks to microchip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A dog missing for six years was reunited with her family this weekend thanks to technology.

Holly Workman said her dog Rae ran away years ago and was later picked up by someone.

That man was recently taken into police custody, and that’s when police discovered Rae had a microchip. They contacted Memphis Animal Services, and the rest is history.

Workman described the reunion as an emotional roller coaster.

“The phone call six years later was not anything that I was expecting at all,” she said. “It was just kind of a shock, when it came across that she had been found like this. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anything like this.

Rae is adjusting to being back home but still loves belly rubs and cuddling.

“I always hoped someone will take her to the vet and check her chip,” Workman said. “It didn’t happen until now. That’s OK! We are happy to have her.”



MAS says this is a reminder of the important of microchipping animals and keeping contact information updated.