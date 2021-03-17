Dog found zip-tied in Tennessee gets adopted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A happy ending for a dog found by a fisherman zip-tied near a creek along Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro last week.
Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue reported the 2-year-old pitbull mix renamed “Zip” is still recovering following surgery but he has also found his forever home.
The rescue said his foster family has fallen in love and Zip will never want for love or safety again.
They are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this act. Tips can be reported to Rutherford County P.A.W.S at 615-898-7740.