NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some doctors in Tennessee are condemning Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti after a controversial medical records letter.

Last week, Skrmetti sent a letter along with 18 other Republican attorneys general calling on the federal government to withdraw a proposed new rule regarding abortion.

The rule is meant to prevent states where abortion is legal from releasing reproductive medical records to states where it isn’t legal.

“The top prosecutor in Tennessee is launching his own vigilante attack on the patient-physician relationship and building his suspect list of patients and doctors,” Tennessee primary care physician Dr. Amy Gordon Bono said.

Gordon Bono, joined by emergency physician Dr. Katrina Green, said Skrmetti has no business in the doctor-patient relationship.

“What does he plan to do with this information?” Green said. “We should all question the motives of this move and ask ourselves and our leaders why the right to privacy guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply to all citizens.”

Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) had some strong words herself, just days away from election day for her mayoral race.

“I think Mr. Skrmetti should take his patriarchal ideological crap and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine,” she said.

Skrmetti’s office sent a statement late last week that read in part, “Some confused commentators have equated my opposition to this rule with asserting a right to prosecute women who go out of state for abortions. This is simply not true.”

But Campbell thrashed that notion.

“His assertions that his efforts have been mischaracterized is disingenuous,” she said. “This is most certainly an effort to go after women’s reproductive health rights.”

The Attorney General’s office insists the gripe is with the law, not the people it affects, as his statement went on to read, “The proposed rule is a hastily-assembled mess that is bad for Tennessee and bad for America…I have no enforcement authority with respect to Tennessee’s abortion law.”

The full statement is below:

“In June, I joined eighteen other state AGs in opposing rulemaking by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. I did so because the proposed rule is a hastily-assembled mess that is bad for Tennessee and bad for America.

Some confused commentators have equated my opposition to this rule with asserting a right to prosecute women who go out of state for abortions. This is simply not true: Tennessee’s abortion law does not apply to women who seek abortions, I have no enforcement authority with respect to Tennessee’s abortion law, and I am the attorney general of Tennessee and not some other state.

The proposed rule illegally exceeds the scope of HHS’s statutory authority. Major changes to the law require legislation, not bureaucratic decrees. Further, the proposed rule unconstitutionally interferes with state enforcement of state laws. The proposed rule plays politics with healthcare data privacy at the expense of consistency and coherence.

We get it: the administration does not like any limits on abortion. But the Constitution gives states, not the federal government, the authority to regulate abortion. Members of the administration are free to engage in persuasion and politicking on their own time to try to change state laws. They cannot abuse the powers of the federal government to usurp the lawful authority of the people of the states. We have enough problems to address at the federal level without illegitimately dragging state-level problems into the mix.

The proposed rule is bad for Tennessee and bad for America, and I will continue to oppose it.”