Do you have unclaimed money in Tennessee? There is a way to find out online

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Treasury said there is currently more than $994 million in what is called an unclaimed property fund.

Part of that unclaimed money belonged to Sullivan County.

On Wednesday State Representatives John Crawford (R-Kingsport), Timothy Hill (R-Blountville), and Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) and State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) presented that money to Sullivan County officials.

Sullivan County received a total of $9,966 in unclaimed property.

A check was also presented to the City of Bristol for $6,107 in unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property is defined as, “intangible assets such as bank accounts, stock certificates, checks, unclaimed wages, and refunds.”

According to a release issued Wednesday, the Treasury returned a record-breaking 48,425 claims in 2018 alone.

If you want to find out if you have unclaimed property in Tennessee you can visit THIS website, or call (866) 370-9429.