Do the spirits of Andrew Jackson and his wife still linger at The Hermitage?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The home of former President Andrew Jackson sits on more than 1,100 acres in the middle of Hermitage.

Inside, French wallpaper chosen by Jackson’s wife Rachel still covers the walls.

Some of the president’s handwritten notes lay on a table in the library with furniture dating back to the early 1800s in every room.

Many historians consider this to be the most well-preserved early U.S. presidential home.

Thousands of people visit The Hermitage, but when the crowds leave, you never know what you might see.

“I was working late one evening and all the lights were off. At that time, Jackson’s carriage was down the hall. All of a sudden in my peripheral, I saw this white flash. I didn’t think anything of it,” Jason Nelson told News 2.

“The next day I got an email from a guest of ours that had come here, a tourist, and they sent me a picture of the carriage from the day before, and in the paint, you saw the outline of what looked like Rachel’s face,” he continued.

Rachel Jackson died right after her husband won the presidential election in 1828. He had a tomb built in her garden and is buried beside her.

But legend has it, General Jackson came back to check on his home years after he died in 1845.

“One of my favorite stories is from the late 19th century, 1890s, when a couple of board members came out here to kind of watch out for the house,” CEO Howard Kittel told News 2. “Spending the night here, they’re sleeping in the parlor on their pallets, and the house is empty.”

“All of a sudden in the middle of the night, they heard this loud sound coming from the pantry, and it sounded like dishes breaking, one after another, over and over. They got up startled and ran into the pantry, but nothing had happened,” Nelson continued.

“Legend says that the plates started breaking again, it started getting really loud, and then they heard the sound of horse’s hooves. And it got louder and louder and louder. And all of a sudden, the front door and the back door of the hallway burst open and they could hear the voice of Andrew Jackson saying, ‘What are you doing in my home?’’ Nelson told News 2.

“Then the next night, the same thing happens, and there’s no one else here but them. They see things all turned over in the kitchen and what had gone on and they were sure that the spirits of people past were here,” he concluded.

Some of them are children.

“One of our guides was working in Tulip Grove, which is another mansion on site, and he was closing up for the night, and he called security because they come and lock the place up,” Kittell recalled.

“He was standing in the doorway and he was watching the security truck drive up and all of a sudden behind him he could hear a child’s laughter,” he added, saying “this stuff happens all the time.”

Now you’ve heard a lot of the stories, so come see for yourself, but not just because it’s October-because this part of Nashville’s rich history.

You can hear more of the legends of The Hermitage when you take a “Hermitage Ghost Tour.” Your guide will tell you about Andrew Jackson’s role in the Battle of New Orleans and his involvement with the Bell Witch.

