DMV: Prepare for long waits to get REAL ID before October 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) – Extra long lines are expected at the Department of Motor Vehicle offices across the state.

State officials are asking for your patience as hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans make their way to driver services centers like this one over the next year to get their REAL ID, in some cases turning over the exact same identifying documents they used to get their drivers license years before, and in some cases, waiting 2 hours or longer.

You can tell if you have a REAL ID by looking for a gold star on your driver’s license.

You’ll need one if you want to use your Drivers License as your ID when you fly, starting in October 2020.

State officials urge you to get your REAL ID now, don’t procrastinate.

But they anticipate millions walking through their doors, many putting off the dreaded trip to the DMV.