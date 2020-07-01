Director of Tennessee’s new sports betting program leaves

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, a gambler making a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The NFL draft starting on Thursday, April 23, 2020, is expected to be the most heavily wagered-on draft ever, mainly because virtually all major sporting events have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s sports betting director has left the post after less than a year on the job, and before the first bets are placed.

Tennessee Lottery spokesman Dave Smith says Jennifer Roberts’ last day was Friday.

She began last December. Roberts tweeted last week that she is joining video game gambling company GameCo.

Tennessee’s sports betting law passed last spring on thin margins.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee allowed it to become law without his signature due to his concerns over an expansion of gambling in Tennessee, a state without casinos.

Lottery officials approved rules for sports betting in April and have begun accepting applications for operators.