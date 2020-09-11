‘Did you also eat Carole Baskin’s husband?’ Pal’s fires to Knoxville Tiger on Twitter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While the Knoxville Tiger remains at large, he appears to be active on Twitter under several different accounts.

The Tiger in Knoxville gave an update on his lunch yesterday that took an unexpected turn toward the popular Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King,’ which captivated isolated audiences earlier this year.

did you also eat carole baskin's husband — Pal's Sudden Service (@palsweb) September 11, 2020

The Tiger declares he had “pals” for lunch yesterday (his actual friends, he clarifies in responses, because he is a tiger), drawing a response from the Pal’s Sudden Service official Twitter account:

“did you also eat carole baskin’s husband”

“On the advice of counsel I decline to answer,” The Tiger responds.

The search for a reported tiger roaming Knoxville began Wednesday night. The tiger’s trail went cold as of Friday as officials removed a bear trap set in the hopes of catching it.

The Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” which brings the big cat entertainment industry to the forefront while centering on a years-long fued between Baskin and zoo operator Joe Exoctic, calls into question whether Baskin fed her late husband to tigers in her nonprofit big cat sanctuary after his mysterious disappearance.

Those who had “Pal’s-Knoxville Tiger Twitter Faceoff” on their 2020 bingo card can mark that space now.