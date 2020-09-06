Details released; victim identified in Saturday night’s fatal boating accident on Watts Bar Lake

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: TWRA has identified the victim in Saturday’s boating fatality on Watts Bar Lake as Don Campbell of Ooltewah.

Campbell died due to injuries sustained from a single-vessel incident near Blue Springs Marina in Roane County.

Campbell’s wife also sustained injuries due to this incident and was flown to UT Medical Center, where she is still in the ICU in stable condition. The child that was on board was released from UT Medical Center to family.

According to the TWRA, the cuddy cabin boat that the family was on ran aground; shortly after TWRA officers and other first responders, arrived at the scene and began treatment.

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced Campbell dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash. The mother was life-flighted to UT Medical Center in critical condition while the child was transported by ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation.

One dead in boating accident on Watts Bar Lake

EARLIER: One person is dead and two more injured following a boating accident on Watts Bar Lake on Saturday.

The TWRA responded to the accident near Blue Springs Marina in Roane County. Officials say a family of three boating in the area, ran aground.

Officials pronounced the 55-year-old father dead at the scene, crews transported the mother to UT Medical Center in critical condition.

The child on board was also taken to UT Medical with injuries but is expected to be released.

Names of those involved are being withheld until next of ken are notified.

The incident is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES