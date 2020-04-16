Dept. of Labor: More than 180K new unemployment claims file in Tennessee and Virginia last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee and Virginia reported a combined total of 181,495 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending on April 11. New claims dropped in Northeast Tennessee, but not as sharply as they did statewide, continuing a trend established the week before of the region being hit harder.

PREVIOUS: Dept. of Labor: More than 265K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee and Virginia

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and the U.S Department of Labor report 74,772 new unemployment claims filed in the week ending on April 11.

The week before, 116,141 new claims had been filed in the state, according to TDLWD.

TDLWD reports of those new claims, 4,626 were from Northeast Tennessee. That was a 27 percent decline from the week ending April 4. Statewide, claims dropped 35 percent.

Northeast Tennessee had seen claims increase from the March 28 to April 4 weeks by 35 percent, compared to a 22 percent increase statewide. In the past three weeks, 15,794 Northeast Tennesseans have filed new unemployment claims, part of a statewide total of 285405 new claims for the same period.

The U.S. Department of Labor also reports that Virginia filed 106,723 new unemployment claims for the week, which is less than the previous week’s 147,369.

Both states had fewer claims filed for the week than the week ending on April 4.

