Dept. of Labor: 14,629 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 14,629 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 8,517 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 12 along with Tennessee’s 6,112.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims filed. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 8,095 new claims filed the week ending on June 5, marking a week-to-week drop of 1,983 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,202,981 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 388 new claims have been filed for the week ending on June 12.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 114 919 Washington 95 666 Carter 48 254 Greene 59 453 Hawkins 52 322 Unicoi 7 95 Johnson 13 40

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 8,517 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 12. In the previous week, 7,210 adjusted claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.