WAVERLY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Department of Defense (DOD) announced that a Tennessee Airman died Friday of non-combat-related injuries at a Nigerien air force base.

According to a release from the DOD, Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, 27, of Waverly, was deployed with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron.

Melton becomes one of nearly 14,000 serviceman to die from non-combat injuries throughout service – approximately 918 deaths per year.

Melton was also assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron in South Carolina.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.