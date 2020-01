FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Department of Health officials say there are now six confirmed pediatric deaths from the current flu season.

There are four in the East Grand Division and two in the Middle Grand Division.

There are still free flu vaccines available at local health departments.