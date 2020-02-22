Delays continue as officials work to implement online sports betting rules in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WJHL/WTVF) — Even though the law was passed last year, work continues to implement rules for online sports betting in Tennessee.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF is reporting the Lottery Commission was expected to vote this week to implement rules, but instead are working to fine-tune proposed rules after concerns were made during the public comment session.

According to the report, which you can read HERE, several concerns, like an 85 percent payout cap, were planned.

During the coming weeks, the Lottery Commission is expected to work alongside lawmakers to fine tune the fine rules for sports betting.

Officials hope to have the first possible bet in place just in time for football season.