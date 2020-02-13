Def Leppard, ZZ Top to perform in Knoxville in September

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 08: Singer Joe Elliott (L) and musician Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard perform at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Rock Of Ages” at Hollywood and Highland on June 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two legends of rock will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena this fall.

According to a release from the Thompson-Boling Arena Management Office, Def Leppard and special guests ZZ Top will perform at the arena on September 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

You can order tickets once they are available by clicking here.

The concert is part of the 20/20 Vision tour, produced by Live Nation.

The release says because Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, Citi cardmembers can actually buy presale tickets starting on February 18 at 10 a.m.

Prior to the Knoxville show, the bands will be performing in Virginia Beach on September 23.

Some of Def Leppard’s biggest hits are songs like “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Animal.”

ZZ Top is best known for their hits “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”