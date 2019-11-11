Deer crashes through window at North Knoxville medical center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People waiting in an outpatient imaging waiting room at Tennova’s North Knoxville Medical Center on Monday in Powell were alarmed when a deer came crashing through a window.

According to the hospital, three patients were being evaluated for minor injuries. The staff had to clean up the glass, but nothing more was damaged.

The deer ran into the double-pained window just before 10:00 a.m. before leaving through the same window.

This is a developing story. We will bring more information to you as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES: