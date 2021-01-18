‘Death’ spray painted on Knoxville mayor’s garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are searching for a suspect who vandalized the home of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon late Sunday evening.

A KPD spokesperson said officers responded to a reported vandalism at the residence of Mayor Kincannon. Officers observed ‘death’ spray painted in black on the side of the home’s garage.

A witness told police he was walking his dog with his family when a male walked out from behind the garage. The witness and Kincannon confronted the suspect, who ran to his car and fled the scene.

Police say the suspect left the scene in an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags. A KPD release said investigators and patrol units are actively working to locate the suspect.

“Violence, vandalism and threats are never viable means to an end, under any circumstance. I hope KPD is able to apprehend the person responsible. Despite the fact that this was obviously quite personal and hurtful to my family, we will continue to urge unity in this divisive time.” STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF KNOXVILLE MAYOR INDYA KINCANNON

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.