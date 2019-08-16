Death row inmate Stephen Michael West executed via electrocution

Breaking News
(Photo: Tennessee Department of Correction)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Convicted murderer Stephen Michael West, 56, was executed via electrocution Thursday night at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

West was convicted by a Union County jury in 1987 for the 1986 kidnapping, rape and murders of Wanda Romines and her daughter Sheila Romines.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied West’s request for a stay of execution hours before he was scheduled to die in the electric chair Thursday.

He was served his last meal Thursday evening.

