Death row inmate attorney: ‘Critical time’ lost amid virus

by: JONATHAN MATTISE

Oscar Smith (Source: TDOC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The legal team fighting for a delay in the June 4 execution of a Tennessee death row inmate says it has lost “critical time” due to the new coronavirus and restrictions to curb its spread.

In a state Supreme Court filing Wednesday, the attorney for inmate Oscar Smith cited increasingly stringent government restrictions, including Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order, in response to a state coronavirus caseload that rose Thursday to 94 deaths and more than 4,600 people confirmed to have been infected.

Meanwhile, many more Tennesseans are losing their jobs as economies shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

