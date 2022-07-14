NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several agencies responded to a “suspicious” deadly fire late Wednesday night in Columbia, prompting an investigation.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, officials responded to the structure fire on Paul Craft Street at 10 p.m. During a search, firefighters reportedly found a woman deceased inside the home. An autopsy will reportedly be performed to confirm her identity.

Authorities said the fire does appear suspicious in nature. The Columbia Police Department and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

TBI officials said a vehicle is also missing from that residence, a blue 2009 Honda Accord with a specialty license plate.

The vehicle is missing its front bumper, and the license plate is an Autism Awareness tag AS 7684.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

There is no known direction of travel at this time, the TBI said.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).