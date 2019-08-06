DEA warns of buying prescription drugs online after discovering counterfeit Adderall pills containing meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WJHL) – Federal authorities are warning about purchasing prescription drugs online after investigators discovered counterfeit pills that were bound for Tennessee and other states.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine were recently discovered as part of an investigation into online drug sales. The fake pills looked exactly like legitimate Adderall pills and were destined for Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

“To anyone who goes outside the healthcare system to obtain otherwise legitimate medications, I would say this… don’t do it. You’re putting your health at risk,” said D. Christopher Evans, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Field Division. “You can never be certain of what you’re getting.”

Plus, there’s always the risk of legal jeopardy from purchasing prescription pills online, the DEA says.

The FDA has more information about counterfeit medicine on the agency’s website.