Daughter visits national memorial bearing fallen Loudon County deputy’s name

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Loudon County teen is now back from a trip to Washington D.C. She was there paying tribute to her father, who was killed in the line of duty.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Scott was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in 2004. He died just days before his daughter Jayden was born.

Jayden recently visited the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in D.C. to honor her dad’s memory and see his name etched into the stone.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with Jayden. The trip was a special and meaningful one for her, because the last time she visited the Memorial Wall, she was just a baby.

“I was like wow, this is very special to me,” Jayden said.

In 2004, her dad was killed in the line of duty. He usually worked in criminal court, but with no court proceedings happening on the day he died, he was working patrol.

“He answered a domestic call. He was the first one on scene and upon his arrival, he was shot and killed,” said LCSO Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis.

For the sheriff’s office, the pain of losing a brother in blue still hasn’t faded, but they can see the best of him in his daughter.

“Her personality, her grin, her smile, her mannerisms, she’s her daddy made over,” Davis said.

As for Jayden, though she never met her dad, she says she could feel his love and presence on that trip to D.C., and she continues to feel his impact in her life every day.

“I have this big family of cops. I call them my father figures because most of them grew up with me, and they’ve been at my house and different things. So I just think of them as a father figure because they’re very kind to me and they’ve always been there for me,” she said.

Davis says they usually visit the Memorial Wall once a year, during Police Week. Jayden told us she’s hoping to go back and visit during that week in May.

