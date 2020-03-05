Damage to John C. Tune Airport in Nashville estimated to cost at least $93M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The scope of damage sustained at the John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville is estimated to cost nearly $100 million.

The Airport Authority said damage to the infrastructure and other buildings is $93 million alone.

This includes 17 hangars, signage, lighting and fencing. It does not include more than 90 damaged aircraft and other personal property, including vehicles.

No one was injured at the airport during the storm. The area surrounding the facility has been secured.