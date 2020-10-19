Damage reported to Nashville’s Black Lives Matter mural one day after completion

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Less than 24 hours after volunteers painted a new Black Lives Matter mural in East Nashville, organizers are reporting damage.

The roughly 350 foot long mural sits on Woodland Street between Interstate Drive and 1st Avenue. Most of the mural is still in-tact, but there are visible skid marks through some of the letters.







Organizer John Smith says he knew some people would disagree with the mural and the message, but is disappointed that something like this happened so quickly.

“It’s not that we’re trying to say Black lives matter more than white lives, or anybody’s lives. It’s just a statement that black folks have been having problems with police for a very long time,” Smith said. “We just want to make a statement that Black lives matter.”

Brooke Dishmon came to see the mural in person Sunday night. She says the damage is disheartening, but not discouraging.

“It’s disappointing that people would take issue to me wanting to be treated equally and as a human,” Dishmon said. “It should represent something that’s beautiful to everyone. It should represent justice, and equality, and love.”

Dishmon is encouraging others to keep an open mind and heart.

Metro Police have not confirmed if this is considered vandalism or if there is an open investigation. Either way, Smith says volunteers will be at the mural on Monday cleaning and re-painting any damaged letters.