Curtis Watson spotted in Henning, TN after five days of searching

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) – Curtis Watson, the escaped Tennessee inmate who is suspect in killing a Tennessee Department of Corrections official, has been confirmed to have been spotted in Henning, Tennessee.
A resident spotted Watson in the photos above and alerted authorities after spotting Watson on his property.
Watson appears to have changed clothes and is wearing “camp bib overalls and a hat and wearing a backpack,” according to a TDOC tweet.
The date and time stamp on the photo of Watson is 3:28 a.m. on August 11.
TDOC confirmed that Watson is the person pictured and told residents to not approach him. They are urged to call 911 if anyone sees him.