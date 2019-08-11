Curtis Watson spotted in Henning, TN after five days of searching

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) – Curtis Watson, the escaped Tennessee inmate who is suspect in killing a Tennessee Department of Corrections official, has been confirmed to have been spotted in Henning, Tennessee.

A resident spotted Watson in the photos above and alerted authorities after spotting Watson on his property.

Watson appears to have changed clothes and is wearing “camp bib overalls and a hat and wearing a backpack,” according to a TDOC tweet.

The date and time stamp on the photo of Watson is 3:28 a.m. on August 11.

ALERT: Confirmed siting of Curtis Ray Watson in Henning, TN. He has changed his clothing as can be seen in the photos provided by a resident who notified authorities that they’d spotted him on their property. Residents in the area should be ALERT and VIGILANT pic.twitter.com/RJJB255kVj — Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) August 11, 2019

TDOC confirmed that Watson is the person pictured and told residents to not approach him. They are urged to call 911 if anyone sees him.