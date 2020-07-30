Curious bear spotted snacking on crab apple tree in Vonore, Tenn.

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – An unexpected visitor in one neighborhood along the Blount-Monroe County line.
Take a look at these images sent into our newsroom by James Wagner. He says he took these photos of a bear strolling through his Vonore neighborhood with a telephoto lens from a safe distance.
Wagner says the bear ended up snacking on a neighbor’s crab apple tree before wandering off toward the woods.
- Locally owned boutique opens in the Mall at Johnson City
- Photos: Herman Cain through the years
- Ask Storm Team 11: Can you still get a sunburn on a cloudy day?
- Storm Team 11: Increasing rain as we go toward evening
- Greeneville PD: Unordered seeds arriving locally in mail