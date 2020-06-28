Cumberland County Sheriff identifies deputy shot, suspect dead

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Saturday night while responding to a suspicious person call in the Chestnut Hill area.

It happened around 7:07 p.m. in the 8000-block of Chestnut Hill Road.

The deputy, who was later identified as Deputy Tim Tudor by Sheriff Casey Cox, exchanged gunfire with Mark Eberly and was hit in the upper right part of his body. Deputy Tudor was airlifted by lifestar to U.T. Medical Center. Sheriff Cox says Tudor is in good condition and is expected to be ok.

Eberly then barricaded himself in a vehicle and a S.W.A.T. Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene.

Negotiators made numerous attempts to make contact with Eberly and after no success, SWAT deployed chemical weapons.

When they attempted to take Eberly into custody, he was dead.

The TBI is investigating the incident.