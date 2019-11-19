Cumberland Co. sheriff’s deputy loses home to fire, expresses gratitude for community support

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee law enforcement officer lost his home and everything in it in a fire.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy Rod Jackson’s home went up in flames last week. He and his fiancée made it out safely, but their home is now a total loss.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel traveled to Cumberland County, speaking to Deputy Jackson about the tragic situation and the support from his community that’s helping him get through.

“It’s devastating to see everything you’ve ever owned, family heirlooms, things you can’t replace, everything you’ve worked for and it’s gone in a matter of minutes,” Jackson said.

He and his fiancée Angela lost everything: Their home, pictures, vehicles and five of their pets. They said one of the dogs played a pivotal role in helping them get out safely.

“Our little dog is the one that woke us up and allowed us to get out of the house, we couldn’t get back in to save him,” Jackson said.

Jackson thinks it might have been a heat lamp on their back porch that sparked the flames. Reflecting on the damage, he and Angela say they’re thankful they’re ok.

They are also thankful to the community showering them with support.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is helping collect donations.

“He puts his life on the line for this community. And we want to be able to give the opportunity for this community to give back to him,” said Sgt. Gary Howard with the department.

“People that we have no clue who they are donating clothes, money, places to stay, just whatever we need they’re offering it,” Jackson said. “I don’t know how to reach out to everyone and thank everyone to express our gratitude for the love that they’ve shown us.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office set up a benefit account for Deputy Jackson and his family.

How you can help

If you’d like to give, you can drop off a monetary donation to the First National Bank of Tennessee in Crossville. Just let the teller know it’s for the “Rod Jackson and Family Benefit Account.”

You can also mail donations to: The Deputy Rod Jackson Benefit Account C/O First National Bank of Tennessee, P.O. Box 3440, Crossville, Tennessee 38557.

