‘Cul De Sac Concerts’: Live music in the age of social distancing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Packing in with a crowd for a concert, right now, a memory in the age of social distancing.

A music promotion company in Knoxville, Born and Raised Productions, recognizes that live music isn’t going to look the same for a long time, but still wants to bring people music and shows.

So instead of getting people out to see a concert, they’re bringing the music to where the audience already is.

Born and Raised Productions is partnering with Knox Brews Tours to bring bands to local neighborhoods, for “Cul De Sac Concerts.”